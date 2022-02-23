23. Februar 2022
worldsteel Report: January 2022 crude steel production

80
Foto: Jürgen Kroll

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 155.0 million tonnes (Mt) in January 2022, a 6.1 percent decrease compared to January 2021.

Crude steel production by region

Africa produced 1.2 Mt in January 2022, up 3.3% on January 2021. Asia and Oceania produced 111.7 Mt, down 8.2%. The CIS produced 9.0 Mt, up 2.1%. The EU (27) produced 11.5 Mt, down 6.8%. Europe, Other produced 4.1 Mt. down 4.7%. The Middle East produced 3.9 Mt, up 16.1%, North America produced 10.0 Mt, up 2.5%. South America produced 3.7 Mt, down 3.3%.

The 64 countries included in this table accounted for approximately 98% of total world crude steel production in 2020. Regions and countries covered by the table:

  • Africa: Egypt, Libya, South Africa
  • Asia and Oceania: Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Vietnam
  • CIS: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan
  • European Union (27)
  • Europe, Other: Bosnia-Herzegovina, Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Turkey, United Kingdom
  • Middle East: Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates
  • North America: Canada, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, United States
  • South America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

Top 10 steel-producing countries

China produced an estimated 81.7 Mt in January 2022, down 11.2% on January 2021. India produced 10.8 Mt, up 4.7%. Japan produced 7.8 Mt, down 2.1%. The United States produced 7.3 Mt, up 4.2%. Russia is estimated to have produced 6.6 Mt, up 3.3%. South Korea is estimated to have produced 6.0 Mt, down 1.0%. Germany produced 3.3 Mt, down 1.4%. Turkey produced 3.2 Mt, down 7.8%. Brazil produced 2.9 Mt, down 4.8%. Iran is estimated to have produced 2.8 Mt, up 20.3%.

Source: worldsteel

