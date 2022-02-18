4th Virtual Recycling Expo eREC from October 10 to 15, 2022

This fall, eREC (the digital expo for the recycling industry) takes place for the 4th time.

The previous three eREC events have proven that this virtual format is crisis-proof. Both time and costs are saved (no venue booking, no travel management, no accommodation, and catering). Elaborate constructions and intensive organizing belong to the past. Moreover, a digital event not only reduces traveling emissions. It also reduces CO2 emissions in the production and set-up of exhibition space, catering, accommodation, transport, and waste disposal.

The last expo and conference already showed that sustainability is becoming more and more important thanks to the respective presentations by experts. In the meantime, eREC has become a well-established and reliable concept that guarantees planning security.

Hosted in Germany, the digital trade fair system is 100% DSGVO-compliant. Furthermore, the expo lives on even after the event is over since all presentations are recorded and made available on the eREC website afterward. Thus, they are an additional marketing tool for the involved companies.

The format has unlimited visitors. Anyone who has access to the Internet can take part in the event. At the office, at home, or on the road: exhibitors, speakers and participants can get to know each other quickly and easily via digital networking. Experience has shown that this considerably lessens the personal hurdle of making interactive contact. People who would never have asked a question in public in a plenary session actively participate here and connect directly with exhibitors.

On a long-term and future-oriented basis, digital trade fairs like eREC will be a good way for people to get together and work together.

Be part of it and present your products and solutions effectively, informatively, and interactively. See in real-time who is interested in what you have to offer. A selected number of sponsors and organizations will once again support eREC 2022.

Exhibitors and visitors can now register for eREC.

www.erec.info

Source: MSV GmbH