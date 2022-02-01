New class of compact milling machines from Wirtgen

With the European market launch of the W 100 Fi, W 120 Fi and W 130 Fi, the cold milling machine specialist Wirtgen now presents a trio of high performance, next generation one-metre class compact milling machines.

Unique in this industry segment, the innovative technologies of the proven F-series large milling machines have now been integrated in the company’s compact milling machines.

The premiere of Mill Assist and WPT in the one-metre class

The three front loaders with working widths of 1.0 m, 1.2 m and 1.3 m feature environmentally friendliest engine technology compliant with EU Stage 5 / US Tier 4 Final exhaust gas emission standards. All three machines are powered by a state-of-the-art John Deere diesel engine with a rated output of 265 kW / 360 hp. Wirtgen and John Deere have precisely tuned the torque characteristic of the engine to meet the specific needs of the cold milling process. As a result, the machines use significantly less fuel, even when delivering highest productivity and milling to a maximum depth of 330 mm.

Also onboard are the digital assistance systems Mill Assist machine control, Wirtgen Performance Tracker (WPT) and the Level Pro Active levelling system. As an innovation-driver, Wirtgen already set new benchmark standards for cost-efficient and precise milling with its large milling machines. Now, customers can look forward to the benefits of the same high milling performance, efficiency and clear documentation in the compact milling machine class.

Mill Assist for more efficient milling

In automatic mode, Mill Assist selects the operating strategy with the most favourable balance between milling performance and operating costs. This increases milling performance and simultaneously reduces fuel, water and pick consumption and CO2 emissions. The milling machine operator can also pre-select one of three alternative operating strategies: ‘ECO’, ‘Performance-optimised’ or ‘Milling pattern quality’. This makes it possible, for example, to pre-define the required milling pattern quality on a scale from 1 (coarse) to 10 (very fine) at the press of a button.

Mill Assist also automatically controls the drive system. In conjunction with the diesel engine, an enormously broad spectrum of applications can be realised by reducing or increasing the milling drum speed. The low speed range enables significant reductions in fuel consumption and minimises pick wear. In the upper speed range, a high-quality milling pattern can be achieved, even in the case of higher area performance rates.

WPT for precise documentation of performance and efficiency

Wirtgen Performance Tracker automatically and precisely determines area performance rates, milling volumes and the fuel and water consumption of the machine – without any need for external surveyors on the construction site. The milling machine operator can view all important performance and consumption data in the operator’s cabin in real time and send an automatically generated report to the machine owner by email immediately after completion of the milling job. WPT is an optional feature that can also be retrofitted to already operational compact milling machines at any time.

Rapid redeployment for a wide range of milling jobs

Compact dimensions and optimised machine weight for easy transportation predestine this trio of machines for a multitude of construction site scenarios. The highly manoeuvrable cold milling machines are particularly suitable for milling work where space is limited, for example in city centres or on car parks. As a result of their high productivity, they are also ideal for surface layer rehabilitation and complete pavement removal on smaller or medium-sized construction sites. Thanks to the ability to quickly change the FCS milling drums with different pick spacings and working widths, the compact milling machines from Wirtgen can also be rapidly reconfigured on-site to adapt to changing applications.

State-of-the-art cockpit for milling machine operators

The newly developed operator’s cabin is characterised by comfort, ergonomically designed control elements, a premium look and feel and modern design. The ideal overview of all relevant working areas familiar to users of Wirtgen milling machines is provided by the slender wasp waist of the machines and up to five cameras. The new 5-inch control screen in the multifunctional armrest displays all machine-relevant information. Another smart solution is the convenient access to the milling machine at the rear that automatically adjusts to the machine height. This means that machine operators have ergonomic access to the operator’s cabin in all working scenarios.

Source: Wirtgen Group