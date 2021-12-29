Watch this session about AMCS Telematics which is specifically designed to capture rich tracking and telematics data (e.g. driving behaviour, engine performance, fuel consumption) from all your vehicles and combine it with the route data, giving the planner complete control and visibility over the transport activities.

The new AMCS Telematics solution can be implemented as a module of our transportation management system or as a point solution that can provide data to a third-party system. It consists of an onboard tracking and telematics device that feeds rich data to our AMCS platform for real-time monitoring and reporting purposes.

AMCS Platform provides a web-based portal that allows you to view the general performance statistics of your fleet, as well as the ability to view past performance and generate alerts based on events (e.g. speeding, speeding, etc.) and geofences.

AMCS Group: https://www.amcsgroup.com/

The webinar has been recorded as part of the virtual expo eREC: https://erec.info/