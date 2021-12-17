INGEDE Symposium on March 9, 2022 – online and on location in Munich

The recycling paper industry needs raw material – fewer newspapers, less advertisement due to the Corona pandemic and increased electronic communication lead to decreasing amounts of paper for recycling.

Also, too much of the paper for recycling bypasses the sorting plant and thus the deinking mills, going directly into packaging – here due to the “Amazonitis” the demand is ever rising, and the composition within the collection systems is changing.

Extensive packaging is not sustainable, even if it is fibre-based. And especially white fibres should stay where they generate the highest value. Even if sorting means effort, sorting is necessary to keep white fibres available for new white, graphic paper; for hygiene papers and white top liners – and to keep it from downcycling.

Availability and quality are the key issues for the INGEDE Symposium 2022. Expert speakers will show options for future sustainable raw material management: By certifying sorting plants to avoid costly refusals and negotiations, by certifying paper and print products for optimum recyclability, and by developing sorting technologies to save more white fibres for the white cycle.

The INGEDE Symposium is currently planned as a hybrid event, with participation in Munich on location hopefully possible according to rules and regulations, as well as online.

More details also about the programme will come soon on our website, you will also be able to register here for four sessions packed with up-to-date information! The INGEDE Symposium is the only annual international event covering all paper recycling aspects from printing inks to collection and orting to deinking technology.

Source: INGEDE