Quality always in first place: Forrec has certified its activities

In 2021, Forrec S.r.l. has undertaken the process of certification of its activities in order to provide an increasingly professional and accurate service to its customers.

The TÜV Rheinland Italia S.r.l. has issued to the Italian manufacturer of shredding systems, grinders and granulators the certificate No. 39 00 1602011 of 06.10.2021, according to UNI EN ISO 9001:2015 Standard. This certification has allowed and will allow Forrec to:

strength its reputation, focused on customer satisfaction

continuously improve quality performances

implement efficient production processes

be positively accepted by the national and international markets

Discover Forrec Quality Policy

Source: Forrec S.r.l.