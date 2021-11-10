EUBP Conference 2021 goes hybrid in Berlin – impressive speaker line-up

The 16th European Bioplastics (EUBP) Conference, Europe’s leading business and networking event for the biopolymer industry, will take place on 30 November and 1 December 2021.

“At EUBP, we are very happy to hold this year’s conference in Berlin again. The varied programme, including an impressive speaker line-up, will bring everyone up to speed by sharing the latest developments and market insights in bioplastics”, says Hasso von Pogrell, EUBP’s Managing Director. The conference’s hybrid format will also enable attendees to join the event online.

The role of bio-based plastics in tackling fossil carbon dependency and the importance of biodegradables and compostables in recovering organic waste are becoming increasingly well understood across the EU Member States. Delivery on the European Green Deal, including climate neutrality and a circular economy mean innovative new solutions are increasingly in demand. Therefore, these discussions, which take a closer look at the many different aspects of the bioplastics industry, are timely. The speaker line-up showcases just how high up bioplastics are on the agenda of brands, manufacturers, and policy makers.

This year’s policy session will be opened by an address given by Kestutis Sadauskas, Director at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Environment who will highlight the importance of sustainable materials in the European Green Deal. Further speakers include:

Nicole Grobert, Chair of the European Commission‘s Group of Chief Scientific Advisors, University of Oxford

Francesca Stevens, Managing Director, EUROPEN

Alexandre de Joybert, Senior Policy Manager, PlasticsEurope

Werner Bosmans, Policy Officer – Circular Economy, DG ENV, European Commission

Miriam Weber, CEO, HYDRA Marine Sciences

François de Bie, Chairman, European Bioplastics

Bernhard Bauske, Project Coordinator Ocean Waste, WWF.

Attendees of the 16th EUBP conference will also be welcome to participate in sessions on new opportunities for compostable plastics and biodegradable plastics in the open environment as well as on industry leaders’ perspectives on bioplastics and on bioplastics in packaging. In keeping with tradition, we will also publish the new Bioplastic Market Data 2021. How did the bioplastics industry perform this year and what further developments can be expected? Further sessions will focus on new and alternative paths for bioplastics and future and trend applications for bioplastics.

Another conference session on bio-based plastics will discuss how to measure and communicate sustainability. Attendees will hear from:

Simone Nessi, Scientific Project Officer – Joint Research Centre, JRC, European Commission

Erwin Vink, Senior Sustainability Manager, NatureWorks

Maria Carcolé, Brand Owner Manager, Neste

Stephan Roest, Strategic Business Platform Leader – CES, Borealis

Henk Vooijs, Consultant Market Development

EUBP is pleased to have the support of a wide range of sponsors and media partners that help to continue the success story of its annual conference.

Complete conference programme

Please note: in order to ensure a comfortable and safe conference, we are required to introduce the 2G-Rule i.e., attendees must be verifiably recovered or vaccinated.

Source: European Bioplastics