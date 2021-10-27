worldsteel Report: September 2021 Crude Steel Production

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 144.4 million tonnes (Mt) in September 2021, an 8.9% decrease compared to September 2020.

Crude steel production by region

Africa produced 1.4 Mt in September 2021, up 51.0% on September 2020. Asia and Oceania produced 101.9 Mt, down 14.6%. The CIS produced 8.2 Mt, down 1.0%. The EU (27) produced 12.7 Mt, up 15.6%. Europe, Other produced 4.2 Mt, up 4.3%. The Middle East produced 2.2 Mt, down 35.7%. North America produced 9.8 Mt, up 19.2%. South America produced 3.9 Mt, up 17.0%.

The 64 countries included in this table accounted for approximately 98% of total world crude steel production in 2020. Regions and countries covered by the table:

Africa: Egypt, Libya, South Africa

Asia and Oceania: Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Vietnam

CIS: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan

European Union (27)

Europe, Other: Bosnia-Herzegovina, Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Turkey, United Kingdom

Middle East: Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

North America: Canada, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, United States

South America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

Top 10 steel-producing countries

China produced 73.8 Mt in September 2021, down 21.2% on September 2020. India produced 9.5 Mt, up 7.2%. Japan produced 8.1 Mt, up 25.6%. The United States produced 7.3 Mt, up 22.0%. Russia is estimated to have produced 5.9 Mt, down 2.2%. South Korea produced 5.5 Mt, down 5.0%. Germany produced 3.3 Mt, up 10.7%. Turkey produced 3.3 Mt, up 2.4%. Brazil produced 3.1 Mt, up 15.3%. Iran is estimated to have produced 1.3 Mt, down 51.4%.

Source: worldsteel