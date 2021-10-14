Magnet manufacturer MagDev acquired by Bunting

The acquisition of UK-based magnet and magnet assembly manufacturer MagDev Ltd by Bunting expands the range of magnetic solutions and technical expertise offered by the global magnetics group.

The extended product portfolio and additional magnet engineering knowledge confirms Bunting’s premier position in the European magnetics sector. The Bunting Group is one of the world’s leading designers and manufacturers of magnets, magnet assemblies and magnetising equipment. Bunting’s European engineering and manufacturing facilities are in Berkhamsted, Redditch and now Swindon, all in the United Kingdom.

MagDev was part of the Delta Magnet group of companies, based in Swindon UK. The facility features testing and in-house machining facilities as well as over 1,100 square meters (12,000 sq ft.) of warehouse space. MagDev is a leading custom magnets and industrial magnets manufacturer specialising in supplying permanent magnets, magnetic assemblies and soft magnetic solutions in various shapes, sizes and grades, with magnetic properties tuned to specific applications.

The origins of MagDev date back to 1973, with the company becoming part of the MMG group of companies in 1986. In August 2003, the merger of MMG GB Ltd and Magnet Developments Ltd in Swindon, UK formed MMG MagDev Ltd. After the Delta Magnets Ltd acquisition of MMG MagDev Ltd in June 2010, the company became part of the DMG group of companies. With an experienced technical development team, MagDev Ltd has the capability of meeting a wide range of magnet material requirements, both with permanent and soft magnet materials, whether from a stock of standard parts or through bespoke development.

MagDev magnetic applications engineers join forces with the existing team at Berkhamsted to form a formidable team. As one engineering entity, the scope of magnet design and specification extends across an expansive range of sectors and applications. This includes the dynamically changing automotive, aerospace and electronics sectors, especially concerning low carbon transportation.

“The acquisition of MagDev expands our range of magnetic solutions, especially in relation to soft magnet materials,” explained Simon Ayling, Bunting’s European Managing Director. “The present demand for magnet application engineering has never been higher. We are working with companies across the manufacturing sector, especially in automotive, aerospace and electronics. The addition of the MagDev products and, more importantly, the technical team, significantly expands our magnet knowledge and capability. This is an exciting development enforcing Bunting’s position as the leading European designer and supplier of magnets, magnetic components and magnetising equipment.”

Source: Bunting