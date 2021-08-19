Calling all battery recycling professionals – Your industry is on high alert!

You cannot miss ICBR 2021 in Geneva from 22nd to 24th September 2021. Join the 200+ delegates already registered at the world’s biggest and most important battery recycling conference and exhibition.

The past year has seen many changes in business practices with major impacts on many sectors. The battery recycling industry is no exception; home working has led to increased consumption of consumer electronics and their batteries and a change in the energy consumption patterns of many industries. The awareness of global warming has been heightened, with accelerated renewable energy initiatives and efficient, decentralised energy storage becoming critical to a sustainable future way of life.

The battery industry is attracting major investment from new players which requires corresponding management of the industrial waste and end of life batteries for the future.

In this context the European Commission is in the process of preparing a proposal for new EU battery legislation. With the declared objective of paving the way for sustainable batteries in a circular and climate neutral economy, the new battery framework legislation is the next step in delivering on the European Strategic Action Plan on Batteries. Key changes are the shift from a Directive to a Europe-wide Regulation as well as new requirements for social responsibility and environmental sustainability. Industry is therefore on high alert.

26th International Congress for Battery Recycling ICBR 2021 is where these issues will be under discussion and points of view exchanged. The international Steering Committee has prepared a program of presentations from around the world from key players from industry, the authorities, and major stakeholders.

The exhibition is almost fully booked. The visit to MTB to both the recycling equipment manufacturing and battery recycling facilities is also filling up fast.

New this year is one of the first ever workshops on how to integrate the black mass produced at the end of life into a circular lithium-ion battery economy. Book now, places are limited. It is still possible to sign up to make a virtual presentation in the tech box which will be streamed in parallel to the onsite program.

This year's ICBR will also include the essential opportunities for networking and business relationships

