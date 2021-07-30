Vecoplan at Equiplast – with a lot of know-how and the latest solutions

German manufacturer Vecoplan will have a booth at Equiplast this year again. The international exhibition for the plastics and rubber industry will be held in Barcelona from September 14 to 18, and Vecoplan’s Recycling & Waste division will show visitors how plastics can be reliably processed.

Equiplast is widely recognised as a key plastics production trade show for European and South American processors. Technical innovations in plastics and rubber production will be on show. Vecoplan will be focusing on successful concepts in plastics recycling in Booth B 75, Hall 3. The company not only offers know-how, it also supplies machinery and equipment for shredding, conveying and processing primary and secondary raw materials. Vecoplan will be showing exhibition visitors how the loop can be closed and plastics recycled – cost-effectively. Highly efficient shredders are vital for closed loop recycling to function perfectly. This is because they are able to process a wide range of input materials. At the Vecoplan booth, visitors will learn all about the company’s broad product portfolio.

Vecoplan at Equiplast: Booth B 75 in Hall 3

Source: Vecoplan AG