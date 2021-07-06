Functional Coating for Fibre Based Packaging – PTS Coating Symposium

The trends of functional coating and bio based packaging will determine the content of the 30th PTS Coating Symposium 2021 on 07 and 08 September 2021.

Together with the top-class programme committee represented by Dr. Ulla Forsström (VTT Technical Research Centre), Matthias Edl (Solenis), Dr. Samir Kopacic (Graz University of Technology), Prof. Dr. Frank Miletzky (PTS) and Stefan Rössing (Chief Executive Officer – German Association for Paper and Plastics Processing (HPV) e.V.), the PTS conference hosts Dr Marcel Haft and Ina Greiffenberg have put together an excellent and stimulating schedule.

Recognized speakers from associations, research and industry will give you insightful presentations and learnings in five sessions:

Application techniques

New Barrier Feedstocks

Analytics and Process

All Cellulose Products

Closing the loop

In addition, the PTS Coating Symposium 2021 will take place as an online conference and will also be held in English. These will offer participants an innovative programme, a wide range of topics and contributions from international experts, as well as an international exchange of ideas. With speaker talks and Q&A Sessions, the programme will provide space for your questions and an interactive exchange.

Source: Papiertechnische Stiftung (PTS)