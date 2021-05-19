EuRIC President Cinzia Vezzosi called to the vice presidency of Assofermet

EuRIC congratulates Cinzia Vezzosi, President of the European Recycling Industries‘ Confederation for her recent election as Vice President of Assofermet, the Italian Association of Metal Recovery and Recycling Enterprises.

Riccardo Benso (Albasider) has been confirmed at the helm of Assofermet for the next three years. Decided this was the general meetingof the association that took place today and chose Cinzia Vezzosi (Zetamet) as the new vice-president.

Read the full press release here.

Source: EuRIC