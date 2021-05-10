E-Scrap Committee: The main challenges for the 2020s

Tuesday, 1 June 2021, 12.30 – 13.30 (CEST) – BIR World Recycling Convention & Exhibition

Over the last year or so, technology has helped us all to cope more effectively with social and business restrictions imposed in response to the pandemic. At the same time, technology represents an ever-growing and more complex conundrum for the world’s recyclers. Waste from electrical and electronic equipment is expanding at a rate of 3-5 percent each year.

So what are the main challenges for the current decade? What direction are regulations and enforcement likely to take? What will be the roles of extended producer responsibility and of the informal sector? And how best can BIR offer support to its members operating in this area of recycling? The BIR E-Scrap Committee’s must-attend virtual meeting on June 1 will seek to provide some answers to the key questions facing our sector.

The panel discussion, which will be moderated by Dr Helmut Kolba, Chairman of the BIR E-Scrap Committee, will bring together two well-known personalities of the recycling sector.

Speaker lineup

Marc Affüpper is COO of TSR Recycling GmbH & Co. KG responsible for WEEE Europe and Shredder downstream processes. Prior to joining TSR in 2019, he was Director at Sims M+R GmbH Germany and later at Sims Recycling Solutions EMEA. Previously, he worked in a variety of companies mainly active in the recycling of E-scrap. TSR Recycling GmbH & Company KG is one of the leading firms in Europe offering steel and non-ferrous scrap metal recycling services. The Company focuses on trading in non-ferrous metals, steel and metal scrap, waste disposal, environmental services, automobile and electronic scrap recycling, logistics, and foundry business. With a history stretching back more than 120 years, the TSR Group today employs around 2500 people who work at 140 business locations across Europe, Russia and China.TSR Group’s production plants are home to 36 scrap metal shears, 25 balers, 10 shredders as well as diverse crushers and facilities for separating non-ferrous metals

Klaus Hieronymi of European Recycling Platform (ERP) is a member of various expert workgroups on waste minimization and Circular Economy. He has been (and still is) providing) keynote speeches at many international conferences about the management of electronic waste and other sustainability topics. For a few years now, Mr Hieronymi has been turning his focus towards extending the usage time of products as the next stage of Circular Economy. He is convinced that this is crucial for a more sustainable economic and ecologic future of our planet. Previously, he gained international management experience in various assignments for HP in Europe, Middle East and Africa as well as the Asia/Pacific region. He managed many complex, global projects inside and outside of HP, e.g. as the representative of the European Electronics industry to the Basel Convention. Because of his various activities for HP, he is familiar with decision making processes in large enterprises. Due to his involvement in procurement and sales, he is also well versed in business reality of medium and small companies.

Register here to the BIR World Recycling Convention & Exhibition

Source: Bureau of International Recycling (BIR)