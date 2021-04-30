IARC 2021 in Geneva: Definitive congress program now available

20th International Automobile Recycling Congress IARC 2021, June 23 – 25, 2021, Geneva, Switzerland

The definitive programme of IARC 2021, the world’s leading International Automobile Recycling Congress has just been published. Keynote speaker Jean-Philippe Hermine, VP Environmental Strategy of Renault will reveal why it was important for Renault to be a pioneer in vehicle and vehicle battery recycling.

2021 is a critical year for the vehicle recycling industry in Europe and worldwide, with new legislation being implemented with wide-reaching consequences for the entire value-chain. Delegates will debate with the European Commission on the impact of the EU ELV Directive revision on the mobility sector, recycling industry, and producer responsibility organisations.

All sectors of this major industry under rapid transformation are represented, as they demonstrate their technological advances and breakthroughs, in the race to meet accelerating market and environmental objectives.

The 20th anniversary conference is being held in Geneva from 23 – 25 June 2021 as an onsite and virtual event.

The innovation this year is that as well as the live conference, IARC21 will have two additional virtual tracks to be streamed live and which will be available on demand after the conference to the virtual participants.

There are still slots available for companies wishing to submit a virtual presentation. 150 delegates are already registered, and participants may book with confidence, as both onsite and virtual packages enable maximum flexibility.

