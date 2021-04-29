Successful General Assembly of FEAD – New Members Welcomed

FEAD, the European Waste Management Association, representing the private waste management industry across Europe, held a successful General Assembly of its members, and we are pleased to present some of the most important developments taking place in the association:

We welcomed on board BORA, the Bulgarian Recovery and Recycling Association, our first Bulgarian Member, in addition to a new permanent member of the FEAD Board from our Polish member, PIGO. FEAD will now be focusing even more on eastern-Europe.

Our colleagues from the United Kingdom, ESA, will remain and continue their collaboration with us. The new member of the board coming from our Dutch association, DWMA, will be pivotal in increasing the role of our business in European affairs. We also welcomed our first seven affiliated members, allowing private waste management companies to be directly associated to our work and provide FEAD with more resources.

Peter Kurth, FEAD’s President, states: “I am happy and proud after yesterday’s meeting. After intense discussions we made some good steps forward. In times of the European Green Deal and the Circular Economy Action Plan, our companies have to have a strong voice in Europe.”

Source: FEAD