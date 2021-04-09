Starting next week! D-EXPO Circular Economy – virtual event

The Digital Trade Fair for Plastics Sustainability, April 13 to 16, 2021.

Hanser invites to an international virtual event for professionals with a focus on sustainability, recycling, eco-design, life-cycle, and more.

The possible uses for plastics are becoming more and more diverse, while at the same time production continues to increase every year, and with it the challenge and responsibility of business and industry to make their use more sustainable, resource-conserving, and environmentally friendly is growing globally. The digital trade fair D-EXPO Circular Economy – Digital Trade Fair for Plastics Sustainabilty, from Carl Hanser Verlag, offers an international industry platform for this purpose from April 13 to 16, 2021, with live interaction, an inspiring program in the auditorium, and manned exhibition booths.

Industrial companies as well as associations and media around the topics of circular economy and sustainability will present themselves on the platform from April 13 to 16, 2021. Among them are renowned companies such as Coperion GmbH, HexPOL TPE GmbH, INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH, Leistritz Extrustionstechnik GmbH, Matmatch GmbH and Starlinger & Co. Ges.m.b.H.

The supporting program will be opened by keynote speaker Ingemar Buehler, Regional Director Central Europe at Plastics Europe e.V. The topics on the agenda range from plastics recycling to eco-design, packaging and more – all in English. Standardization will also be addressed in the presentation by the GKV/TecPart association – and the program also includes a talk on the prospects and opportunities for plastics recycling by the Institute for Plastics Processing (IKV Aachen).

Also joining in will be (among others) Stefan Schmidt from the Kunststoff-Institut Luedenscheid, Prof. Achim Schmiemann from Ostfalia University, Raphael Kiesel from RWTH Aachen, Dr. Karine Van Doorselaer from the University of Antwerp, Dr. Muhammad Rabnawaz from Michigan State University, and Dr. Michael Thielen, editor of bioplastics Magazine. The complete program overview can be found on the event’s website. The supporting program will be livestreamed – individual questions can be put to the experts after each presentation. The presentation files will be available afterwards as “video-on-demand”.

The digital trade fair offers direct communication between visitors and exhibitors with live interaction and manned booths. D-EXPO Circular Economy stands for a large industry network – and it stands for great transparency: anyone visiting the trade fair agrees to be visible with at least their name when registering. So during the event, „everyone can see everyone“ and, if desired, address other attendees directly via chat. After each presentation in the auditorium, individual questions can be put to the experts.

More information and free registration for visitors at: www.d-expo-circulareconomy.com

Source: Carl Hanser Verlag