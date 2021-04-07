Cyclyx receives ISCC Plus Certification for its circular recycling pathway

The Certification is a third-party review that provides traceability of recycling process.

Cyclyx International, LLC, a consortium-based feedstock management company with a mission to increase the recyclability of plastic from 10 to 90 percent, announced its obtained certification through the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification Plus (ISCC Plus) process for its post-use plastic management systems.

The ISCC Plus certification provides Cyclyx customers assurance that the plastic feedstock acquired for their processes satisfies conditions of being post-use and are traceable and auditable. The distinction certifies Cyclyx as a circular pathway point of origin and allows Cyclyx customers to use mass balance accounting to attribute post-use plastics to the production of their certified circular plastics and other products.

Cyclyx is currently sourcing post-use plastic for advanced recycling facilities, including the Agilyx Corporation and AmSty joint-venture Regenyx’s facility in Tigard, Oregon and the ExxonMobil facility located in Baytown, Texas. The post-use plastic sourced for these facilities originates from over 500 sources and is already certified as ISCC Plus compliant. In addition to the projects in the United States, Cyclyx has engaged with other international companies, and this certification allows for Cyclyx to source and qualify feedstocks anywhere in the world.

“We are excited and proud to have received the ISCC Plus certification,” Joe Vaillancourt, chief executive officer of Cyclyx, stated. “We understand the great need to validate the claims of recycled content made by our customers for the products they produce. This certification is the result of significant hard work by the Cyclyx team and provides validation of our unique process for chemically characterizing end-of-life plastics and ability to target different recycling options for post-use plastics as we strive for an overall goal of increasing global plastic recycling from 10 to 90 percent.”

Source: Cyclyx International, LLC