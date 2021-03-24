worldsteel Report: February 2021 Crude Steel Production

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 150.2 million tonnes (Mt) in February 2021, a 4.1% increase compared to February 2020.

China is estimated to have produced 83.0 Mt in February 2021, up 10.9% on February 2020. India produced 9.1 Mt, down 3.1%. Japan produced 7.5 Mt, down 5.6%. The United States produced 6.3 Mt, down 10.9%. Russia is estimated to have produced 5.7 Mt, down 1.3%. South Korea produced 5.5 Mt, up 1.2%. Turkey produced 3.0 Mt, up 5.9%. Germany produced 3.1 Mt, down 10.4%. Brazil produced 2.8 Mt, up 3.8%. Iran is estimated to have produced 2.3 Mt, up 11.5%.

Click here for the full release: February 2021 crude steel production

Source: worldsteel