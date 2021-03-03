D-EXPO Circular Economy: The Digital Trade Fair for Plastics Sustainability

Hanser launches international virtual trade fair for professionals with a focus on sustainability, recycling, eco-design, life-cycle, and more: April 13–16, 2021

The possible uses for plastics are becoming more and more diverse, while at the same time production continues to increase every year, and with it the challenge and responsibility of business and industry to make their use more sustainable, resource-conserving, and environmentally friendly is growing globally. The digital trade fair D-EXPO Circular Economy – Digital Trade Fair for Plastics Sustainabilty, from Carl Hanser Verlag, offers an international industry platform for this purpose from April 13–16, 2021, with live interaction, an inspiring program in the auditorium, and manned exhibition booths.

Industrial companies, as well as associations and institutions concerned with the topics of circular economy and sustainability will have the opportunity to present themselves on the platform from April 13–16, 2021. Among them are exhibitors from the fields of machinery, processing equipment, plastics recycling, process management, sustainability, and consulting. Thus, D-EXPO Circular Economy creates the opportunity to inform, get informed, and exchange ideas first-hand about important innovations and trends as well as new products and offers, independent of location. In the auditorium, an inspiring program with web conferences, interviews and presentations on the topic of circular economy will be broadcast via livestream on innovations and trends. After each presentation, individual questions can be put to the experts. Presentation files will be available as “video-on-demand” on the event’s website following the fair.

“Following the success of D-EXPO Plastics in the fall of 2020, we are going one step further with D-EXPO Circular Economy,” explains Michael Justus, Head of Business Development at Hanser. “Due to the international visitor response in the fall and at the request of many exhibitors, we are now hosting an English-language trade fair. I am pleased to have Gardner Business Media as our US cooperation partner for this. It is also particularly important to us to give a forum to efforts to build a sustainable plastics industry,” says Justus.

The digital trade fair offers direct communication between visitors and exhibitors with live interaction and manned booths. D-EXPO Circular Economy stands for a large industry network – and it stands for great transparency: anyone visiting the trade fair agrees to be visible with at least their name when registering. So during the event, “everyone can see everyone” and, if desired, address other attendees directly via chat. After each presentation in the auditorium, individual questions can be put to the experts.

