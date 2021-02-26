The Beauty in the Beast – Campaign to showcase Waste-to-Energy’s hidden beauties

ESWET invites you on a journey through five different stories to discover Waste-to-Energy’s contribution to a sustainable future! Waste-to-Energy manages non-recyclable waste – waste that is unfit for recycling and reuse – and transforms it into a resource, recovering energy and materials and avoiding landfills.

The Beauty in the Beast campaign aims to spotlight the unexpected solutions offered by Waste-to-Energy to support the EU Green Deal’s ambitions to reach climate neutrality, reduce pollution, and move towards a more circular economy. With the ambition to foster a public debate on the sustainable options for waste management in Europe, ESWET will publish a new story monthly for five months on the campaign’s website to explore Waste-to-Energy technologies‘ hidden features.

From the recovery of secondary raw materials, including precious such as gold and silver, to skiing on a Waste-to-Energy plant. From public buses fuelled by hydrogen generated from non-recyclable waste to the necessary development of CCUS technologies to make Waste-to-Energy carbon-negative. Waste prevention, reuse, and recycling are top priorities for any sustainable waste management system. However, not every waste is recyclable. And in 2019, the amount of municipal non-recyclable waste generated accounted for 114 million tonnes, while the total waste generation increased for the second year in a row.

While waste ending up in landfills is a lost and harming product for future generations, Waste-to-Energy is a viable technology that can support a circular economy by taking care of its non-recyclable waste and complement recycling’s efforts.

The first story of the campaign “Turning Trash Into Gold”, is out now. The second story “A Plan(T) For The Future” will be published on 18 March 2021.

Source: ESWET