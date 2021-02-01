PTS Online Conference “Paper & Board for Food Contact”

Paper, board and tissue in food contact will have to face new challenges in 2021!

Recognized experts, scientists and company representatives will present new developments concerning legal, product and analytical requirements regarding paper, board, board and tissue for food contact at the PTS Conference “Paper & Board for Food Contact” in the following topic:

Updates on recent legal developments in Europe, Germany and Denmark

GMP Guidance and Halal production of paper and board

Update on Titanium dioxide

Ingredients in thermal papers and printing inks

Analytical results for release of substances (PFAS, BPA/BPS, Pergafast201; Aluminium, Chloropropanols)

Optimization of packaging through software-based prediction of shelf life

Expert Discussions

Registration & Information:

Date: Wednesday, 03. March to Thursday, 04. March 2021

Venue: Online – MS Teams

Price: 489,00 € net

Donor advantage: Member companies of a PTS Donors´ association („PTS Stifterveband“) always receive 10% off the list price.

The conference is aimed at research managers, production managers, division managers, product developers, buyers, sales representatives, QM officers and engineers at the same time, for whom the current developments in food contact materials are relevant.

Registration

Recommendation: Specialization Food Contact Materials

For legal basics and practical compliance work we recommend the PTS Online Seminar “Introduction to compliance work and quality assurance for paper and board in contact with food (FCM)” the day before (Tuesday, 02. March 2021).

Source: PTS Academy Team