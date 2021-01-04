Copper market: Release of the ICSG 2020 Statistical Yearbook

The International Copper Study Group released its 2020 Statistical Yearbook covering world copper supply and demand data for the 10-year period 2010-2019.

The Yearbook is an excellent tool that provides an assessment of how the market has evolved over the last 10 years, including trends in global copper production, usage, stocks and trade matrixes.

The Statistical Yearbook is included in the ICSG Monthly Bulletin annual subscription and is also available for sale as a separate report in PDF/Excel (€200 for orders originating from ICSG member countries and €400 for other orders).

For more information, please visit the ICSG website.

Source: International Copper Study Group (ICSG)