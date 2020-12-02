bvse study on used textiles now also available in English

A summary of this year’s bvse study „Demand, Consumption, Reuse and Recycling of Clothing and Textiles in Germany“ is now also available in English language.

The consumer behavior of textiles has changed fundamentally in recent years. Recently, the use of shoes, clothing and household textiles has given way to an increasingly rapid consumption. This leads to an overall increase in the actual collection volume.

The latest bvse textile study shows that the absolute quantity of actually available collected goods in Germany increased by about 300,000 tons to about 1.3 million tons between 2013 and 2018. This means an increase in the volume of collected goods per inhabitant and year from around 14 kg in 2015 to over 15 kg in 2018.

And the feedback from textile recyclers only allows the conclusion that this development will continue. The consumer carousel continues to spin – with serious consequences for sustainability and the recycling industry.

However, the quality of collected goods and thus their value is increasingly deteriorating, as this study clearly shows.

You can download the study here.

Source: bvse