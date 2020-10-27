Ecomondo and Key Energy 2020: Digital exhibition is about to start

DPCM banned physical attendance at exhibitions. IEG has re-organized the two events entirely onto its digital platform and prolonged the event to two weeks, generating the digital double green week.

The latest Prime Ministerial Decree (DPCM), introduced October 25th, has suspended every kind of conference, congress and exhibition. IEG – Italian Exhibition Group has therefore reluctantly been obliged, for obvious reasons beyond its control, to rapidly re-organise Ecomondo and Key Energy – scheduled to take place from 3 to 6 November next with 650 companies physically taking part – by re-planning and inserting them into the biggest digital event for the green world, prolonged to two weeks, from 3 to 15 November 2020, for a digital double green week.

These two Italian Exhibition Group expos, the former dedicated to the circular economy and green technologies, and the latter to renewable energies and energy efficiency, will be entirely transferred onto the already available and punctually re-organized digital platform, thus involving the whole community of reference on line and powering networking between all the supply chains concerned with a prestigious window of content and innovations on https://en.ecomondo.com and https://en.keyenergy.it. The media will also be operating on line: 140 journalists were accredited up to yesterday to participate at both expos, 35 of which from abroad.

IEG’s platform, one of the highest performing on the market, will ensure the execution of a virtual exhibition in all its entirety and will include complete profiles of the exhibiting companies with their products, services and innovations, all the conferences, workshops and events that were already on the calendar (which not only will be available in direct streaming but also in the days to follow), as well as guarantee meetings between national and international exhibitors and buyers.

Source: Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A.