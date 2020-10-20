Joint-statement on the role of Waste-to-Energy in the EU Taxonomy

Nine trade associations across various sectors published a joint-statement to positively consider Waste-to-Energy in the EU Taxonomy. The statement underlines the contribution of Waste-to-Energy towards a sustainable Europe, thanks to its role in energy and material self-sufficiency, its complementarity with recycling and renewable energy, but also with other industries.

The statement has been co-signed by nine associations representing several important sectors at the EU level: CEWEP, Cogen Europe, Energy-Cities, ESWET, Energy Technologies Europe, Euroheat & Power, European Aluminium, FEAD and Municipal Waste Europe.

The signatories welcome the launch of the Platform on Sustainable Finance as Europe aims to achieve climate-neutrality by 2050. In this regard, the “EU Taxonomy” is a significant step to guide the green transition. While respecting the EU waste hierarchy, the signatories of the statement believe is important for the Platform to consider more in-depth sectors dealing with waste management, heat and energy efficiency. They bring significant contributions to all of the environmental objectives listed in the taxonomy.

Waste-to-Energy plants link key sectors of the economy – waste management, heating and electricity sectors and others – and are key enablers of systems integration making the bridge between building a more circular economy, an energy union and achieving climate change goals.

As already acknowledged by the Commission, the statement underlines that Waste-to-Energy has a role to play in the circular economy:

As a complementary tool to recycling, it safely treats residual waste.

It diverts residual waste from landfills, which prevents methane emissions.

It ensures the implementation of the EU landfilling target, with a minimised environmental impact.

It turns waste into energy for the community and industries.

It recovers valuable secondary raw materials, which completes proper separate collection and sorting in the prevention of further virgin material extraction.

The full statement

Source: ESWET