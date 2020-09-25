Press Release worldsteel: August 2020 crude steel production

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 156.2 million tonnes (Mt) in August 2020, a 0.6 per cent increase compared to August 2019.

Due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, many of this month’s figures are estimates that may be revised with next month’s production update.

China produced 94.8 Mt of crude steel in August 2020, an increase of 8.4% compared to August 2019. India produced 8.5 Mt of crude steel in August 2020, down 4.4% on August 2019. Japan produced 6.4 Mt of crude steel in August 2020, down 20.6% on August 2019. South Korea’s steel production for August 2020 was 5.8 Mt, down by 1.8% on August 2020.

Germany produced 2.8 Mt of crude steel in August 2020, down 13.4% on August 2019. Italy produced 0.9 Mt of crude steel in August 2020, up 9.7% on August 2019. France produced 0.7 Mt of crude steel in August 2020, down 31.2% on August 2019. Spain’s steel production for August 2020 was 0.7 Mt, down by 32.5% on August 2020.

The United States produced 5.6 Mt of crude steel in August 2020, a decrease of 24.4% compared to August 2019. Production in the C.I.S. is estimated to be 7.9 Mt in August 2020, down 6.2% on August 2019. Ukraine produced 1.8 Mt of crude steel in August 2020, down 5.7% on August 2019. Brazil produced 2.7 Mt of crude steel in August 2020, up by 6.5% on August 2019. Turkey’s crude steel production for August 2020 was 3.2 Mt, up by 22.9% on August 2019.

Source: worldsteel