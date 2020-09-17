State of the Union: the von der Leyen Commission one year on

In her State of the Union address, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has presented her vision for a stronger EU emerging from the recent Covid-19 health crisis. Among the proposed initiatives, to enable Europe to become green, digital and more resilient, the European Commission puts forward an ambitious plan to reinforce the building blocks of the European Green Deal, by raising the Union’s ambition.

FEAD stands by the European Institutions in strengthening those crucial pillars to build more resilient and sustainable economies. The association believes that the 55 per cent emission reduction target is an ambitious but reachable objective. In particular, FEAD welcomes the intention of the European Commission to align all climate policies to these targets. Despite mentioning the circular economy as the way forward for our economies, FEAD strongly encourages the European Commission to propose the needed policies and economic instruments to concretely facilitate the process.

Peter Kurth, FEAD President, highlights: “Our members, the private waste management companies, are ready to take up the challenge. Their contribution is essential to achieve the circular economy and fight climate change. Now we need concrete actions from the European legislator to ensure a very much needed shock on demand for recyclates: mandatory recycled content rules in certain key products, while keeping positive waste export rules to allow the offer in recyclates to meet the demand where it is, ensuring proper functioning of secondary raw materials’ markets. The EU recovery plan will be determinant to support and boost investments in selective collection and recycling”.

Source: FEAD