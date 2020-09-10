Plastics Recycling Show Europe Postponed until 2021 – New Dates to be Announced

The organisers of the Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE) have announced the postponement of PRSE 2020, which had been scheduled to take place on 27 and 28 October 2020 at the RAI Amsterdam, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The next edition of the PRSE exhibition and conference will be held in 2021. A virtual PRSE event is planned instead, in the last quarter of 2020. Dates of both events will be announced in due course.

The event organisers had worked closely with the venue to implement enhanced health and safety measures in line with government guidance so that PRSE could take place this October. However, the decision to postpone the event was made after consultation with all the event’s stakeholders and with careful consideration of current restrictions on international travel.

“This decision does not come easily, but we are confident that it is the best solution in securing the health and safety of all our participants,” said Ton Emans, Plastics Recyclers Europe president. “PRSE is adapting to the realities of today, and with that we are determined to fulfil the expectations of our audience as the show evolves.”

“We had already been looking at livestreaming elements of the event for those who might not have been able to attend,” added Matt Barber, Event Director at Crain Communications. “We are now further developing this concept and plan to host a virtual version of PRSE later in 2020. This will include the conference organised by Plastics Recyclers Europe, the announcement of the winners of the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe, as well as additional promotional, interactive and networking opportunities.”

A further announcement will be issued as soon as dates are confirmed. The latest information will also be posted on the event website.

Source: PRSE