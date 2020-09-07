Ofru Recycling receives DIN EN ISO 9001:2015 certification

Ofru Recycling GmbH & Co. KG, a leading manufacturer of solvent recycling plants for the recovery of contaminated solvents, has been compliant with the requirements of the ISO standards since the beginning of July 2020 and has been awarded the certificate for the quality management system according to DIN EN ISO 9001:2015.

For many years Ofru has already been working in a sustainable and process-oriented manner and has achieved a lot in this respect. “As a medium-sized company, we want to constantly improve ourselves and further extend the trust of our customers, sales partners and suppliers. Tervis as a certification company has ultimately confirmed to us what we have been working towards to optimise our processes in such a way as to establish our company even more successfully in the international environment,” emphasises general manager Denis Kargol. This award certifies that Ofru meets the high standards of quality management.

Source: Ofru Recycling GmbH & Co. KG