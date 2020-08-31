INEOS Styrolution publishes 2019 sustainability report

Report outlines commitment and actions to transition to a circular and low-carbon economy – Focus on expanding the Styrolution ECO portfolio of sustainable styrenics products.

INEOS Styrolution’s fifth sustainability report provides a comprehensive review of the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance over the past year. The report highlights INEOS Styrolution’s strong focus on circular solutions with its expanding ECO family of sustainable products. Launched at the K-Show in October last year, the Styrolution ECO portfolio comprises styrenics products made from post-consumer recycled material as well as products made using renewable feedstock.

The report covers topics that are important to the company such as reduced carbon footprint, marine litter and pellet loss, health & safety, sustainable procurement, and fair business practices. It also contains special sections addressing the company’s actions to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. “We are committed to making a low-carbon, circular economy for styrenics a reality, help our customers to meet their sustainability targets, and make a positive impact on our planet and our people,” says Steve Harrington, CEO INEOS Styrolution.

This report has been prepared in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative’s (GRI) Standards, the most widely recognised reporting framework for sustainability.

Click here to read INEOS Styrolution’s sustainability report.

Click here to visit INEOS Styrolution’s sustainability website.

Source: INEOS Styrolution