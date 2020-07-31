Sign Up for Your Virtual Experience: Be Part of eREC Recycling Expo 2020!

Soon eREC, the new digital trade fair for the recycling industry, will finally start. All exhibitors, associations, and organizations are already looking forward to welcoming visitors, who can now get a free online ticket. Don’t hesitate and be part of eREC 2020!

As there are only a few weeks left until the virtual expo and conference (31 August – 5 September 2020) starts, all who want to be part of this virtual experience can now enjoy the benefits of the event’s free registration. The link for signing up as a visitor can be found on the eREC website. Once the expo has started, all visitors can explore the virtual event and see, meet, and talk to exhibitors and speakers. On the current exhibitor list, visitors will find national and international companies such as Doppstadt, AMCS Group, UNTHA shredding technology, Binder+Co, Nestro, Komptech, and many more. At the exhibitors’ stands, visitors can learn more about the products, brands, and services and get in touch with the companies.

Also, all participants can get to know the various organizations that actively support eREC. Learn more about the great work of associations such as EuRIC, Umweltcluster Bayern, VDM, BDSV, PlasticsEurope, WFZruhr, or VBS. Before and after networking with national and international companies and associations, all participants can benefit from eREC’s program, to which visitors can sign up now. On the virtual stage, the audience will see, among other things, Mark Abbas’ (Chief Marketing Officer, AMCS Group) Webinar on infusing technology in the waste and recycling business model, Gary Moore’s (Sales Director UNTHA UK) Live-Webinar on how to shred up to 200 mattresses per hour or John Shegerian’s (Executive Chairman, ERI) Webinar on hardware hacking of discarded electronics.

Apart from the webinars, interviews, and discussions, the presentation of the eREC Awards will also be part of the program. From a large number of companies, a jury selected the winners in advance, as they deserve special recognition for their outstanding projects, innovative solutions, or sustainable approaches. Therefore, the expo and conference awarded companies in the following categories: Machine Manufacturer Award, Sustainability Award, Global Distributor Award, and Innovation Award. Furthermore, all visitors can join another award ceremony: The company that is optimally working according to the digital change we are currently facing will win the eREC Digital Award. The award winner will receive a media budget of 2,500 euros for the publications EU-Recycling and Global Recycling and the online forum RecyclingPortal. Apply now for the Digital Award on the eREC website!

eREC is waiting for you. Therefore: Sign up now and join us – it is time to go online.

More information: erec.info

Source: MSV GmbH