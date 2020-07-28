Chemical Recycling Europe Webinar – Registration is now open!

Chemical Recycling Europe (CRE) & Polymer Comply Europe (PCE) are pleased to announce their first live webinar on How depolymerisation technologies contribute to the creation of circular economy for plastics. The live webinar will take place on the 24th of September 2020 between 16.00 – 18.00 CET.

Webinar agenda:

Welcome & Introduction: Maurizio Crippa – Gr3n

PET depolymerisation – Contributions of Crystallization to Sustainability: Dr Claudia Pudack (Sulzer Chemtech)

Depolymerization and chemical recycling contribution to a circular and sustainable economy: Dr Mattia Comotto (Aquafil Group)

Re-thinking PMMA – Regenerating high quality MMA monomer by depolymerisation: Antonella Annunziata (Madreperla)

Questions & Answers *

Closing

Who should attend: Representatives from the plastics value chain, Regulatory affairs managers, Government regulators, Consultants, Trade associations, Service providers, NGOs, Academics

How depolymerisation technologies contribute to the creation of circular economy for plastics?

Plastic materials are designed to meet the very different needs of end consumer products and are essential to modern life and the global economy. To reduce the demand for finite raw materials, minimize the negative impact on the environment, and also address the end-of-life issue of plastics, the logical and ideal solution is to develop a circular economy approach to sustainable polymers that can be efficiently recycled.

The conventional recycling methods exist currently to deal with plastic waste, have a number of limitations, the main one being the inherent inability to produce a virgin-comparable product.

However, developments in chemical recycling technologies are creating new opportunities for recovering resources from plastic waste in which polymer waste can be efficiently recycled directly into their own starting materials. Polymers produced from recovered monomer feedstocks have no loss of properties; moreover, the process recovers embedded value and mitigates environmental effects.

During the webinar, we will highlight selected major progress made and the technical and environmental benefits obtained in the field of depolymerization of plastic waste materials.

Source: CRE/PCE