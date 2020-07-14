AMCS Group to exhibit at the virtual tradeshow eREC

The AMCS Group is to exhibit at the virtual trade show eREC which takes place from August 31 until September 5. eREC is the Digital Recycling Expo and Conference for Circular Economy and Waste Management offering the waste and recycling industry a complete program, including exhibition booth, presentations in the conference centre and live chats to engage with other eREC attendees.

The AMCS Group participates in the eREC with extensive presentations of AMCS Platform, an enterprise-grade cloud and software platform that is designed based on the best practice processes of thousands of waste & recycling companies across the globe. The Platform is inspired by global market trends, driving automation and delivering end-to-end standardisation and optimisation of all your business processes. In the virtual booth AMCS experts also demonstrate the AMCS Recycling Software with which metal, plastic and paper recyclers in one-and-the-same IT system automate their operational processes. During the eREC the AMCS experts are daily available demonstrating the numerous possibilities both of Platform and the recycling software.

Anticipate future developments faster

“We are proud to demonstrate our innovative AMCS Platform which is fully equipped to digitise and automate all operational waste and recycle processes, including enterprise management, intelligent optimisation, vehicle technology, and digital engagement, like customer portals”, says Mark Abbas, chief marketing officer AMCS Group. “National and international developments necessitate that waste and recycling companies continuously strengthen and further expand their market position. “Therefore, digitisation is of the utmost importance to remain competitive”, he states.

”With AMCS Platform we are providing the waste and recycling industry with an organisation-wide IT infrastructure. With this, Platform supports growth, increases operational efficiency, expands margins, reduces risks while at the same time lowering the environmental impact. AMCS Platform is cloud-based and available as an enterprise-grade SaaS solution. This contributes to the agility of our customers by leveraging the advantages of the cloud. This will enable them to run more secure and anticipate future developments faster.”

Innovative solutions of our latest AMCS Platform 8.3 release

An international virtual tradeshow such as the eREC allows us to introduce the global waste industry to the innovative solutions of our latest AMCS Platform 8.3 release, he says. “This end-to-end solution is targeting organisations and municipalities handling municipal, commercial and industrial waste, waste collectors and recyclers of paper, metal and plastics. For recycling software, AMCS gained a strong foothold after the acquisition of Recy Systems in 2019 further expanding and strengthening our recycling software as part of the AMCS Platform. We invite companies to meet us at the eREC to get acquainted with the numerous possibilities of the groundbreaking AMCS Platform; one solution for the waste and recycling industry.”

Meeting our experts!

Visit our virtual booth at the eREC and talk to our specialists about the series of possibilities the AMCS Platform is providing organisations in the waste and recycling industry. Also our experts will host presentations about their specific field interest in the digital conference centre.

We would like to invite you to the eREC and offer you a free entrance. Should you be interested to participate, please send an email to Lara van Rijswijk. Before the start of the eREC we’ll sent you the link to access the virtual tradeshow. You also receive information about the program of our experts presentations as soon as it is available.

We look forward to meeting you at the eREC!

About AMCS and AMCS Platform

AMCS, with offices in Europe, North America and Australia is a global leader of integrated software and vehicle technology for the waste, recycling and resource industries. We help over 2,750 customers to reduce their operating costs, increase asset utilization, optimize margins and improve customer service. Our enterprise software and SaaS solutions deliver digital innovation to the emerging circular economy around the world. AMCS is headquartered in Ireland and has offices located across Europe, USA, and Australia with approximately 600+ employees and over 3.000+ customers in 22 countries.

Source: AMCS