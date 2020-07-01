BMRA re-elects Susie Burrage as President for a third term

The British Metals Recycling Association (BMRA) has elected Susie Burrage for a third term as President. Ms. Burrage, who is Managing Director of Chesham based Recycled Products Limited, has already served four years, two terms of two years each.

During her tenure, the BMRA has celebrated its centenary (in 2019) and she has steered the Association through a number of high-profile projects, including the development of the first sector-specific apprenticeship, the Metal Recycling General Operative. There has also been an overhaul in BMRA communications, thanks in part to the newly created Membership and Communications Committee, of which she is chair.

On her reappointment, Ms. Burrage said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to represent BMRA members. It is made easier when you are surrounded by good people, and I would like to thank my fellow Board members, committee members, the BMRA secretariat and my staff at Recycled Products Ltd for their support these past four years. I look forward to continuing for another term, and further extending the influence of the BMRA.”

James Kelly, CEO, BMRA added: “Susie’s commitment to the BMRA has been relentless. Her tireless work has meant that the BMRA continues to be at the forefront of metals recycling in the UK and on the International stage. Her support of me and the secretariat enables us to ensure we deliver the best service we can to our members and understand the challenges that the industry faces on a day to day basis. We welcome her reappointment and the opportunity to continue working with her in this crucial role for the metal recycling industry.”

Ms. Burrage is also the President of the European Metal Trade and Recycling Branch of EuRIC and the UK Ambassador for the Bureau of International Recycling.

Source: BMRA