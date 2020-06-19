Pollutec trade show innovates with a phygital edition for 2020

Pollutec, the leading trade show for environmental and energy solutions organised by Reed Expositions France and supported by its organisational committee of stakeholders from environmental services (water, air, waste, etc.), will be taking place as planned: from 1st to 4th of December 2020. But this new edition will be different in many ways.

Mixing digital technology with physical presence

Participants’ health and well-being is Pollutec’s top priority. For this reason, organizers have planned a series of protective measures in order to allow as many people as possible to attend the 2020 edition. At the same time, this year’s event will feature new digital options, including pre-show webinars, virtual business meetings, digitalised versions of highlights or demonstrations like the Water Hub and some themed discovery paths, along with live streaming of talks. And for absent exhibitors, Pollutec is also planning some phygital solutions.

As well as this part-digital programme, Pollutec is working hard on hygiene measures to protect visitors attending the show. From face masks to hand sanitiser, a range of precautions will be introduced, including controlling visitor flows and capacities, limits on the number of people in conference rooms, more disinfection of certain areas and stricter hygiene procedures for catering.

“We’re planning a full series of protective measures in compliance with the hygiene policies of the French government and WHO and aligned with initiatives under way at Unimev, the French union of event-organisers, and recommendations from the Reed group, which operates worldwide,” says Alexis de Gérard, Director of Pollutec.

Financial relief for businesses

To help companies wishing to take part in Pollutec and mitigate the economic impact they are experiencing, Pollutec has been providing exceptional support since the crisis began. This includes extended payment due dates to help firms manage their cash flows, new turnkey solutions at attractive prices and a revised offer for start-ups to give them fresh impetus via unparalleled visibility for under €1,000.

Alexis de Gérard: “Pollutec 2020 will be the leading event in making the environment central to our economic recovery. With five months left until the show begins, 80 per cent of our stands are already booked. The event’s global dimension is also growing, with 26 countries exhibiting and eight international pavilions confirmed! And this year, alongside the launch of our new “Pollutec Mer & Littoral” event on seas and coastlines, we’re pleased to host the meeting „Innovative solutions for sustainable ports“ organised by PEXE, France’s support network for green firms, with seven sea ports and two river ports represented.”

Source: Pollutec