Call for Papers – Come and join us at IERC 2021 in Salzburg!

20th International Electronics Recycling Congress IERC 2021, January 20 – 22, 2021, Salzburg, Austria.

Do you have interesting topics and experiences with new business models and technical developments that you want to present to an international audience of experts? Then use the International Electronics Recycling Congress IERC 2021 as the ideal platform for your presentation. The Call for Paper has started – so join us and exchange ideas with experts from all over the world!

IERC 2021 is the leading event of Circular Economy of Electronics. It brings together more than 500 international professionals from production, design, promotion, business development, material supply, recycling, logistics and authority.

Are you interested in giving a presentation? The organizers have launched a call for papers and invite interested authors to submit their key message to info@icm.ch before July 20, 2020.

IERC 2021 will focus on:

Circular Economy of Electronics

Circular Economy Redesigns the Recycling Business

Success Stories of Worldwide Refurbishment and E-Scrap Markets

Worthy Achievements in Eco-Design

European “Green Deal”

Impacts & Opportunities to the Electronics Industry

News on the “Green Deal” Action Plan

How to Stimulate Markets and Incentivize the Use of Circular Products

Tech Talks

Innovations and Best Available Recycling Technologies

Invasion of Robots for Recycling

Artificial Intelligence in the Recycling Industry

Li-Ion Batteries: Second Life or Recycling after Use?

Safety Standards for Transportation and Storage of Products and Waste

Impacts & Opportunities of E-Mobility on the Recycling Industry

How “Internet of Things” will Transform our Businesses

Workshops

Impacts & Opportunities of the “EU Green Deal” to the Electronics Manufacturing Industry

Impacts & Opportunities of the “EU Green Deal” to the Recycling Industry

Exhibition

A large exhibition area with over 80 booths provides the perfect opportunity to reach key industry decision makers and to find out what’s new in the global electronics, eco-design and recycling business. Anniversary receptions create an excellent atmosphere to get in touch with business partners, friends and competitors.

Organize a workshop, invite potential customers and promote your services and products. Take the chance to network and forge great relationships.

Furthermore, the conference will offer the following plant tours:

Montanwerke Brixlegg AG, Brixlegg (Visit to the refinery and foundry)

Müller-Guttenbrunn-Group (Visit to the shredder plant of MGG Metrec, the post-shredder treatment plant of MGG Metran and the plastic recycling plant of MGG Polymers)

Join the community!

