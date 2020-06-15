Renato Zelcher, CEO of Crocco SpA, re-elected for EuPC Presidency

During the General Assembly of European Plastics Converters held on June 12, Mr. Renato Zelcher (1962), CEO of Crocco SpA, had been re-elected as EuPC President for the period 2020-2022. While the annual two-day conference A Circular Future with Plastics had to be postponed by one year due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe, the EuPC members met online for their first virtual General Assembly.

Mr. Zelcher, who had been elected EuPC President for a first mandate in 2018, said after his election: “I am honoured of the trust EuPC has given me since 2018 and to have been re-elected as President for a second mandate. This confirmation gives me the strength and serenity to face these very difficult times and coming major challenges with renewed drive and determination. As you know, the period we are living is one of the toughest that Europe, the world, is experiencing since post-war times. Even if now, after months, we are starting to see the end and to overcome the sanitary emergency, we must be united with one European front, otherwise we risk failure.

However, in this difficult period, the renewed awareness of the essentiality of the products that our companies produce has become evident. Thanks to the efforts of many of our Members, we have managed to guarantee the availability of safely packaged products, personal protection equipment and essential products for the medical and pharmaceutical industry. After many negative campaigns, plastic becoming the material of choice, reminding the world why the material we produce is so widespread and used in millions of different applications. This is where we want to start from, to relaunch our sector and our companies, continuing in the never-ending effort to continue on a virtuous path towards a true circular economy. That is why EuPC has decided to launch a communication project “#Plastics4People”

Mr. Claude Clement, President and CEO Europe at Plastic Omnium Clean Energy was also re-elected for his second term as EuPC Treasurer and third term as chair of the EuPC Automotive & Transport Division. As chair of the Building & Construction Division, the EuPC members re-elected for her second term Ms. Myriam Tryjefaczka, Sustainability and public affairs Director EMEA at Tarkett. Prof. Dr. Achim Grefenstein, Senior Vice President Group R&D at Constantia Flexibles, was newly elected as chair of the Packaging Division, replacing Mr. David Baker as chair. In addition, the General Assembly elected Mr. Andres Lantero Moreno, President of Grupo Lantero, as a new member of the EuPC Steering Committee.

Furthermore, Eumeps joined EuPC as a full member and will join the platform “More” to report the use of rEPS by plastic converters. Although Covid-19 is creating problems in the plastics recycling markets, the plastics converting industry in Europe is very much united in ensuring transparency in the use of recycled materials.

The next edition of the conference A Circular Future with Plastics will be organised in cooperation with the two Belgian associations Agoria and Essenscia PolyMatters and take place on the 27-28 May 2021 in Brussels.

