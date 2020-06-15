Kiverco Recycling Plant Gives Fresh Start to Waste Services Business

The UK company had just installed a new recycling solution in time for Fresh Start Waste Services to help a local council deal with the increase in waste accumulated during Covid-19 lockdown.

Fresh Start Waste Services’ new recycling plant, representing a sizeable investment to reprocess materials for waste-to-energy operations, was installed just a few weeks before the UK locked down in March. The new plant has already allowed the company to increase its recycling output, create additional revenue streams, including establishing a new business line, and attract new customers.

“Kiverco’s equipment has revolutionised our recycling operation,” explained Mark Walker, Head of Operations, Fresh Start Waste Services. “It has doubled our capacity and allowed our business to grow more competitively.” Fresh Start Waste Services was established in 2006 in Manchester and now provides waste services across Lancashire, Greater Manchester and Cheshire and was the regional winner of ‘The People’s Choice Family Business of the Year’ category at the 2019 Family Business of the Year Awards.

Fresh Start Waste Services had tasked Kiverco to come up with a solution that would allow them to recover more from the waste received, create a better working environment and help the company create new revenue streams and reduce costs. Kiverco, working in partnership with Fresh Start Waste Services, achieved those goals. The new facility has allowed the business to recover new commodities – all of which have a resale value. The Kiverco recycling plant has also created a totally new business line for the company as well as help handle challenges faced by local authorities as a result of Covid-19 lockdown, including recycling domestic waste for Wigan County Council.

Mr Walker explained: “The new plant has allowed the business to process and recycle more commodities and has also given us the opportunity to expand our business and offer residential skips direct to the public.”

Paul Carolan, General Manager, said: “We are delighted that Fresh Start Waste Services selected us to design and deliver its new recycling solution and that it has helped to transform the business. Fresh Start Waste Services is a company that shares many of the same values as we do here at Kiverco. It is a leader in its sector with the aim to be ‘the customer’s first choice for the provision of waste management services and acknowledged for professionalism, honesty and integrity’. At Kiverco we share those aspirations and believe in designing it right, building it right and doing the right thing. Our greatest asset is our people and we have a family of people who are expert in their fields who work together to do the right thing for each other and our customers.”

Mr Walker agreed, adding: “Michael McMenamin (Kiverco’s Area Sales Manager) was absolutely superb throughout the process; he is an asset to Kiverco and one of the reasons we chose the company.”

The recycling solution was designed to meet Fresh Start Waste Services’ specific needs. The plant includes a feeder, conveyor, trommel and picking station. Combining more than a quarter of a century of engineering know-how with the world’s best-in-class technology brands, Kiverco designs, manufactures and delivers dynamic and enduring recycling solutions for waste streams anywhere. Kiverco has designed, manufactured and installed recycling plants for diverse sectors including construction & demolition; commercial and industrial; municipal solid waste; energy-from-waste; incinerator bottom ash; dry mixed recyclables; RDF/SRF fuel preparation; glass; compost; plastics and fines treatment. Kiverco static and modular recycling plants are utilised across the world from the Middle East to North America and across Europe to Australasia – with more than 300 installations in the UK alone.

Source: Kiverco (responsible for the content)