New e-learning complements IAEA Scrap Metal Tool Kit

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) launches e-learning “Control of Radioactive Material Inadvertently Incorporated into Scrap Metal”. It is now available on the IAEA’s self-directed Learning Management System of the CLP4NET platform.

The e-learning complements the Scrap Metal Tool Kit, launched simultaneously and available at the IAEA GNSSN CSN site.

As related in the BIR International Environment Council eForum, later this year, BIR will host a Virtual Meeting of those responsible in metal recycling companies for the control of radioactive material inadvertently incorporated into scrap metal. Please contact BIR Trade & Environment Director Ross Bartley to join.

The e-learning can be found here.

Source: Bureau of International Recycling (BIR)