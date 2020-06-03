International Congress for Battery Recycling: Program is now online

ICBR 2020, the 25th International Congress for Battery Recycling, the only international conference dedicated to the battery and battery end of life industry ecosystem is holding its 25th anniversary edition in Salzburg, Austria, from 16 – 18 September 2020.

Consult the program online now and book your seat for ICBR’s 25th anniversary! Battery technologies and their recycling continue to occupy industry, regulators worldwide and the press.

Dr Jean-Pol Wiaux, Chairman of the ICBR Steering Committee, comments: “This year’s ICBR will be different. Salzburg and Austria are offering a unique and diversified panel of battery-related activities from every part of the battery value chain: from mining of lithium-containing Spodumene rocks to research on advanced processes for battery material recycling as well as the sustainable development of NF metals applications. You will get the opportunity to listen to and exchange with international experts including one of the most famous brand names of the European Car Industry – Porsche – who also contributes to the fame of the city of Salzburg.”

This year is also the year to stop and reflect after the weaknesses the Covid-19 crisis has revealed in our economy, leading to a return of concepts such as self-sufficiency and rebuilding strategic stocks in the fields of health care, food, energy supply and others. Is the current business slowdown an opportunity for Europe to reinforce its expertise in the production and recycling of batteries in a modern circular economy context while shortening supply chains?

ICBR 2020 will give you the opportunity to forge your personal opinion on the above questions and more: EU battery policy, Circular Economy, EU Green Deal, Battery Second Life, Recycling Technologies…

It will offer you the unique networking opportunity regular delegates have come to expect from ICM conferences. This year you will not be disappointed as ICBR celebrates being “the place to be” for experts of the battery recycling business world for a quarter of a century!

