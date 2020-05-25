worldsteel Press Release: April 2020 crude steel production

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 137.1 million tonnes (Mt) in April 2020, a 13.0% decrease compared to April 2019.

Due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, many of this month’s figures are estimates that may be revised with next month’s production update.

China produced 85.0 Mt of crude steel in April 2020, an increase of 0.2% compared to April 2019. India produced 3.1 Mt of crude steel production in April 2020, down 65.2% on April 2019. Japan produced 6.6 Mt of crude steel in April 2020, down 23.5% on April 2019. Production in the EU is estimated to be 10.7 Mt in April 2020, down 22.9% on April 2019. The US produced 5.0 Mt of crude steel in April 2020, a decrease of 32.5% compared to April 2019. Production in the C.I.S. is estimated to be 6.6 Mt in April 2020, down 22.6% on April 2019. Ukraine produced 1.4 Mt of crude steel in April 2020, down 30.9% on April 2019. Brazil produced 1.8 Mt of crude steel production in April 2020, down by 39.0% on April 2019. Turkey’s crude steel production for April 2020 was 2.2 Mt, down by 26.3% on April 2019.

Source: worldsteel