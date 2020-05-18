eREC – The First Virtual Expo for the Recycling Industry

It is time for a new, digital event. Therefore, eREC will take place from the 31st of August to the 5th of September 2020. It is the perfect opportunity for exhibitors and visitors to enjoy the advantages of digital networking.

Currently, the whole world is facing uncertainty and restrictions due to the current Corona-Crisis. Undoubtedly, the pandemic has a severe impact on daily life. That includes that industries such as the recycling industry have to deal with a flood of canceled events, fairs, and congresses. As for now, it is unclear when the next physical event will take place. However, along with these negative impacts, we are experiencing an upsurge of fresh innovations. Accordingly, the word “digitalization” takes on a whole new meaning, and suddenly there is an alternative to compensate for postponements and cancellations.

It is time for eREC, the new virtual expo and conference for the recycling industry, which takes place from the 31st of August to the 05th of September 2020. This event serves as a virtual platform for the recycling industry and facilitates the national and international exchange between companies and customers. Companies can use this platform to present themselves, their newest products, or innovations and generate new and precious leads while enjoying the advantages of online networking. Accordingly, the digital recycling expo and conference is the best opportunity to present oneself to customers without any travel costs involved.

Every exhibitor creates a virtual stand and uploads brochures, videos, or information material accessible to all visitors. Moreover, visitors can visit all stands, see new products, and get in touch with the exhibitors via live chat.

Apart from presenting the newest products and ideas, every exhibitor has the chance to take part in the extensive framework program – either as a passive participant or as an active speaker. All visitors can access the framework program and take part in discussions, webinars, live presentations, and interviews, which will focus on different topics of the recycling industry.

Everyone, no matter where he is, can go online and explore the virtual world of eREC. That is the place where international companies, customers, experts, and decision-makers come together. Just a few clicks and all visitors, exhibitors, and speakers can easily access the virtual world of the new “Digital Recycling Expo and Conference for Circular Economy and Waste Management”.

Join us – it is time to go online!

More information: https://erec.info/

Source / Graphic: MSV Mediaservice & Verlag GmbH