New! Online commodity sessions for BIR Members

Get latest insights from lead experts in the recycling industry. Now, more than ever, you need to know what is going on!

Therefore, BIR is committed to keeping its members informed on any issues affecting our industry. Our May Convention had to be postponed, but we will offer you a series of online commodity sessions that provide valuable market intelligence in these uncertain times.

Experts from BIR Commodity Divisions and Committees, as well as invited guest speakers will talk about how the current crises is affecting our businesses and what the prospects are for the months to come.

Starting 2 June 2020 with Spotlight on Global Trade. Don’t miss this unique opportunity and sign up for our BIR Global eForum!

Source: Bureau of International Recycling (BIR)