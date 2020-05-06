Joint Open Letter of EuRIC, FEAD and CEWEP for a Green Recovery

EuRIC, the European Recycling Industries Confederation, issues a joint call together with FEAD and CEWEP to put the Green Deal and the new Circular Economy Action Plan at the forefront the post Covid-19 recovery.

Cinzia Vezzosi, President of EuRIC, stressed – in a statement issued together with the joint call – the key role played by Europe’s recycling industry in turning waste into valuable raw materials while saving greenhouse gas emissions and energy. For the EuRIC President, it is vital to use the momentum of the post Covid-19 crisis to direct a significant part of massive public investments towards circular industrial value chains and infrastructures needed to make Europe climate-neutral by 2050.

In that respect, the joint call highlights the importance of prioritizing certain measures aiming at:

Stimulating the demand for secondary raw materials through incentives, their greenhouse gas emissions and energy savings, recycled content targets and green public procurement to bridge circular economy and climate policy;

Further strengthening the internal market and, in particular, fasten the creation of a well-functioning EU market for secondary raw materials thanks to simplified waste shipment procedures and EU-wide end-of-waste criteria;

Speeding up work on eco-design to ensure that tomorrow’s products will last longer and be easier to recycle when reaching end-of-life;

Enhancing investment certainty by implementing current recycling targets and resuming a fact-based discussion on proper treatment of unrecyclable waste in Europe, through energy-recovery or final disposal.

The full statement is available here.

Source: EuRIC