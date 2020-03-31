Coronavirus update: European Commission publishes guidance document

The European Commission has published its guidance on Shipments of Waste in the EU in the context of the Coronavirus crisis.

The Commission recognises that companies dealing with waste are providing an essential service to society to protect health and the environment and to keep the circular economy moving. The Commission guides Member State Competent Authorities, economic operators and stakeholders to prevent and reduce obstacles to shipments.

The guidance document is available here.

Source: Bureau of International Recycling (BIR)