GLOBAL RECYCLING 1/2020 Magazine: Future Prospects of Recycling

Unfortunately, since the coronavirus has spread over the world, the global epidemic damages the economy. The economic fallout could include recessions in the USA, Europe and Japan as well as the slowest growth in the People’s Republic of China, the financial, software, data, and media company Bloomberg L.P. said, referring to four scenarios developed by Bloomberg Economics. Low inventories and disrupted supply chains would restrict production capacity. The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group have announced billions of US-Dollar in immediate support to assist countries in coping with the health and economic impacts of the pandemic; governments around the world are reacting as well.

Some of the financing should also be preventive, Martien van Nieuwkoop from World Bank underlined in an article regarding healthy food systems for a safer world. In this way, one could tackle some of the root causes of emerging infectious diseases: the uncontrolled risk of pathogen transmission from animals to humans. “Simply put, animal health, people’s health and planetary health are interconnected and food systems provide an array of drivers for the emergence of diseases.”

Recycling is a partial solution to this problem. The sector not only prevents waste and provides (secondary) raw materials for production, but also saves emissions and helps to limit climate change. Simultaneously, through separate waste collection and appropriate treatment, pollutants from household waste can be extracted, so that harmful substances do not get into products. Especially in the European Union environment protection and recycling is a big issue. Therefore, also the Bureau of International Recycling (BIR), the global federation of recycling industries, welcomes the EU‘s support for recyclers as laid out in their new Circular Economy Action Plan. It “will deliver clean material loops, increase recycling capacity and get secondary raw materials to market, BIR members should be encouraged of a healthy future up to and beyond 2050 on a climate-neutral continent,” the world recycling association is convinced. The possibility of financial support through EU funds to build up high quality and high volume recycling value chains in the EU is also very welcome.

To help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals – and also to boost the Circular Economy – new funds are established, which aim to facilitate investments. The situation is described from page 3 to 11. Additional topics are India’s sewage treatment policy (page 28), Russia’s plans to intensify recycling (page 36) and a national framework in the USA (page 39), to name but a few.

We hope you get a lot of new and useful information from reading this current magazine.

Right now, print magazines are an important source of information or maybe just a welcome diversion while staying at home. Therefore, during these difficult times, you will have free access to our current issue:

GLOBAL RECYCLING 1/2020: Check out the Online Pages or download the PDF-File.

Source: MSV GmbH / www.global-recycling.info