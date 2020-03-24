worldsteel information: February 2020 crude steel production

This release contains a correction. The figure for Canada was initially estimated at 120,000 tonnes. It has since been updated to 1,020,000 tonnes, bringing the figure for February 2020 to 143.3 million tonnes, a 2.8% increase on February 2019.

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 143.3 million tonnes (Mt) in February 2020, a 2.8% increase compared to February 2019.

China’s crude steel production for February 2020 was 74.8 Mt, an increase of 5.0% compared to February 2019*. India produced 9.6 Mt of crude steel in February 2020, up 1.5% on February 2019. Japan produced 7.9 Mt of crude steel in February 2020, up 2.2% on February 2019.

In the EU, Italy produced 2.0 Mt of crude steel in February 2020, up by 0.1% on February 2019. France produced 1.2 Mt of crude steel in February 2020, a 1.3% decrease compared to February 2019. The US produced 7.2 Mt of crude steel in February 2020, an increase of 3.0% compared to February 2019.

Brazil’s crude steel production for February 2020 was 2.7 Mt, down by 1.3% on February 2019. Turkey’s crude steel production for February 2020 was 2.9 Mt, up by 8.2% on February 2019. Crude steel production in Ukraine was 1.7 Mt last month, up 1.2% on February 2019.

* The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) produces a combined figure for January and February. The individual figures for January and February are CISA estimates.

Source: worldsteel