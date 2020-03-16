New Dates Confirmed for Plastics Recycling Show Europe

The organisers of the Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE) have confirmed that the 2020 event has been rescheduled to take place on 27 and 28 October at the RAI Amsterdam.

The news follows the announcement earlier this week that PRSE 2020 was being postponed from its original dates of 25 and 26 March in the light of the evolving novel coronavirus (Covid-19) situation.

The rescheduling has been made following consultations with exhibitors, speakers, pre-registered visitors and the venue, and considering the significant impact of international travel at this time. The organisers’ first consideration under these difficult circumstances must be for the health and well-being of all stakeholders involved in the event while national governments seek to contain the spread of this disease.

The announcement of the winners of the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe will also now take place at PRSE on 28 October 2020.

The organisers thank exhibitors, speakers, awards finalists and event visitors for their ongoing support for the Plastics Recycling Show Europe and the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe.

Organised jointly by Crain Communications and Plastics Recyclers Europe, PRSE is a pan-European, free-to-attend exhibition and a conference designed specifically for plastics recycling professionals. It brings together key players from across the entire plastics recycling value chain to showcase innovative technology, share best practice, network and do business. Organisations exhibiting at the event include plastics recycling machinery and equipment suppliers, plastic material suppliers and compounders, pre-processors, plastics recyclers, waste management specialists and industry associations. The 2019 edition of PRSE hosted 3,250 delegates and 120 exhibiting companies and 170 organisations had already booked to exhibit in 2020.

Source: Plastics Recyclers Europe