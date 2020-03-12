Postponed: 2020 PET Monomer Recycling Forum – New Date to be announced

Petcore Europe announces the postponement of the event scheduled to be held on 16 April due to the recent developments regarding the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The decision to postpone the event was made due to the the significant impact the Covid-19 virus has on international travel and events. In circumstances like these, the health aspect has to go first.

Petcore Europe is currently in touch with all relevant stakeholders and will communicate the new date of the 2020 PET Monomer Recycling Forum as soon as it is confirmed. In case of any questions please contact: management@petcore-europe.org

Source: Petcore Europe